Worthing homeless charity Turning Tides received ‘incredible’ amount of donations during harvest

Schools and churches in Worthing collected thousands of food items during harvest to provide support for Turning Tides.

More than 22,000 donated items were received by the charity this year, totalling a cash value of £27,209.48.

Donations from The Vale Primary School

Food collected by schools such as The Vale Primary School and St Andrew’s High School included 1,385 tins of baked beans and 319 boxes of cereal.

Sophie Moore, community fundraiser, said: “The amount of donations we receive throughout harvest is incredible, to see so many people coming together to help those in need is wonderful. We gave 32 talks in the community and always love going to the schools.

“The food we receive lasts through the year and gives our clients a real boost to see that so many care about them.”

