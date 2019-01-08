Worthing homes left without water after burst pipe floods Sompting Road park

A burst water pipe left many homes without water across Broadwater last night and caused extensive flooding in a park in Sompting Road.

Many residents took to social media to complain of low water pressure and pictures showed a build-up of muddy water in the Worthing park.

A Southern Water spokesman said: “We first became aware of a burst on a 12ins main on Sompting Road, Worthing, at around 10pm on Monday, January 7, and immediately dispatched a specialist team to investigate.

“Our crew were quickly able to isolate the main and able to bring any affected customers back into supply by around 11pm.

“We worked closely with Sussex Police to help identify the location of the burst and carried out a rezone as quickly and safely as possible.

“Our crew had to wait for the water to subside before we could begin the full repair, but we have now started work and do not expect customer’s supplies to be affected while this is carried out.

“Unfortunately a small number of properties were affected by fresh water flooding, and our dedicated customer care team is working closely to support them.

“We understand how distressing this kind of incident can be and would like to thank our customers for their patience and understanding.”

