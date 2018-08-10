Worthing househunters sought to appear on Channel Four’s Location, Location, Location

Channel 4 property show Location, Location, Location is seeking Worthing househunters in need of a helping hand for their upcoming shows.

Channel 4’s locations team has been urging Worthing residents to get in touch if they want help finding their dream home.

The show sees presenters Kirstie Allsopp and Phil Spencer take two couples with different tastes and try to find them houses in the same place.

Location, Location, Location has been a staple of the British TV calendar since 2000, spawning the now cancelled spin-off Relocation, Relocation.

Applicants are encouraged to apply through www.shortaudition.com/Location-Location-Location or www.channel4.com/programmes/take-part

