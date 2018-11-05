Worthing knitters create community poppy tribute for Maybridge

More than 50 knitters and crocheters from Maybridge Community Church in Worthing have been working on a poppy tribute for the centenary of the First World War armistice.

The plan is to scatter knitted poppies in the church garden, inspired by a similar yarn bombing project in the north.

The idea formed when, halfway through treatment for breast cancer, Becky Davies was having to spend a lot of time at home.

Good friend Diane Edwards sent parcels in the post, filled with things to read and listen to. Becky said the magazine Woman Alive was included and in it was an article about a group of knitters who yarn bombed their community, dropping knitted remembrance poppies around the area for people to find.

“We’re going to do that for Maybridge,” was Becky’s first thought, struck by the simple and beautiful way it helped mark Remembrance in such a significant year.

She discussed the idea with Diane and the U-Knitty Poppy Project was created.

Soon a team had been brought together, knitters who have since gone all out to show their gratitude to the men and women who gave so much for their country 100 years ago.

The plan was to knit 1,918 poppies, yarn bomb Maybridge and make a temporary memorial where people could take the poppies they found.

Becky said: “Lots of creative people and balls of wool later and here we are with a beautiful memorial to help the community mark Remembrance, and a lovely story about how friendship, shared vision, working together and a good few laughs can create something really marvellous.”

The group of knitters and crocheters from the church was joined by friends and family and altogether, more than 2,400 poppies have been made.

These will be used to create an installation in the gardens of Maybridge Community Church, as well as being yarn bombed around the area.

Diane said: “We want the whole community to be able to take part in this creative act of gratitude. People can find poppies around the neighbourhood and bring them to the central display at Maybridge.

“It’s a great way to get children involved and help them to think about the sacrifice so many people made to keep our world safe.”

The poppies will be scattered around the community on Friday and displayed at Maybridge Community Church, 77 The Strand. If you find a poppy, please tie it to the church railings and make it part of the story.

A special Remembrance service will be held at Chatsmore High School at 10.30am on Sunday, November 11.

