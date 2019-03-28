Worthing man, 92, found lying on floor two days after fall

An inquest has been opened into the death of a 92-year-old Worthing man who died in hospital.

Kenneth Prowen was found lying on the floor of his bedroom in Byron Road on Thursday, March 14, having fallen and lain there for two days.

He was taken to Worthing Hospital but died the following day, the inquest at Crawley Coroners Court heard on Tuesday.

A postmortem found the cause of death to be multiple organ failure, community acquired pneumonia and a fall with a long lie, the inquest heard.

The inquest was adjourned.

