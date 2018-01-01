Worthing man arrested after large amounts of drugs and cash found in car

Police seized a large quantity of cash and drugs after a man was arrested in Worthing.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said officers on patrol became aware of a Mercedes A180 suspected to be linked to the supply of drugs at about 4.30pm on Friday (29 December).

The vehicle was stopped in Littlehampton Road, and a quantity of cannabis and approximately £3,000 in cash was discovered, said police. The driver was subsequently arrested.

Following a search of his address in the town more drugs were said to be found, along with associated paraphernalia and further £3,000 cash, all of which was seized by police.

A 20-year-old man from Worthing, arrested on suspicion of possession of cannabis, supply of cannabis, possession with intent to supply cocaine and using or acquiring criminal property, has been released under investigation.