Worthing man to spend Christmas in prison after drink-driving conviction

A Worthing man is one of four who will spend Christmas behind bars after being convicted of drink or drug-driving in Sussex.

Police have increased patrols in the county as part of their annual Christmas crackdown, which runs from 1 December to 1 January.

As of Thursday (21 December), a total of 141 people were arrested on suspicion of drink or drug-driving, according to police.

Of these, 60 have been charged and a further 15 already convicted.

Four motorists committed offences so serious they have been jailed, police said.

One of these was Charlie Potter, 30, unemployed, of Friar Walk, Worthing, according to police.

At about 9.45pm on Friday, December 15, police were driving behind a gold Citroen Saxo which then made off at speed along Clifton Road, Worthing, police said.

Due to this, officers stopped the vehicle in nearby Gratwick Road.

The driver was identified as Potter, said police.

He failed a roadside breath test and was subsequently arrested and charged with driving with 56mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system, driving while disqualified and driving with no insurance, a police spokesman said.

Earlier that day, Potter had been disqualified from driving for 12 months at Worthing Magistrates’ Court for a drug-driving offence committed in Brighton Road, Lancing, on 15 August, police confirmed.

Due to this, he was remanded in custody to appear before Brighton Magistrates’ Court the following day (Saturday, December 16), where he was sentenced to six weeks in prison, said police.

He was also disqualified from driving for three years, and ordered to pay a £115 victim surcharge.