Worthing mosque vigil calls for solidarity after New Zealand terror attacks

More than 100 worshippers, residents and mourners gathered for a vigil at Worthing mosque on Friday.

In a show of solidarity with Muslims around the world, Muslims and non-Muslims alike stood together one week after 50 worshippers were killed in terrorist attacks at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand.

Lee Billingham, Bill Geddes, Imam Idris Nawab and Adrienne Davis SUS-190326-125909001

Imam Idris Nawab thanked everybody for their compassionate and supportive response to the atrocities and read a message from Gamal Fouda, Imam of the Al Noor mosque which was targeted in Christchurch.

“Last Friday I stood in this mosque and saw hatred and rage in the eyes of a terrorist,” said the Imam’s message.

“He killed 50 people, wounded 48, and broke the hearts of millions around the world. Today from the same place I look out and I see the love and compassion in the eyes of thousands of fellow human beings form across the globe who say ‘you will not rip a nation apart with ideology’. Instead we have shown that we are unbreakable.”

The vigil was organised by Adrieen Davis and Bill Geddes of Worthing Labour, with Lee Billingham of Worthing Stand up Against Racism.

Members of Parliament Tim Loughton and Sir Peter Bottomley also attended, with the latter delivering a speech calling for solidarity.

“We thank all in the Islamic society and at the mosque for the contribution they make to community life,” he said.

“We are as one in Worthing. We are all defenders of faith.”