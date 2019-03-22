Worthing MPs join mosque prayers in show of solidarity

More than fifty people joined together outside of the Worthing Masjid to show unity with those attending Friday prayers.

Those showing support ranged from all corners of Worthing’s communities, including members of the local Stand Up to Racism group, and the two local Members of Parliament, Tim Loughton and Sir Peter Bottomley.

Peter Bottomley attends Friday prayers

Last Friday Tim Loughton and Sir Peter spoke with the imam ahead of prayers. Speaking on behalf of them both, Sir Peter said: "We thank all in the Islamic society and at the mosque for the contribution they make to community life. We are as one in Worthing."

He added that a way to demonstrate this is to give support as and when the Islamic society need a larger mosque that we all give support and encouragement. Sir Peter acknowledged the help of other groups that organised the vigil and in particular welcomed the attendance of Peter Parish from St Matthews who showed Christian solidarity.

"We are all defenders of faith," he said.

