Worthing mums celebrated at afternoon tea

Two mums were treated to afternoon tea after their daughters won a competition run by a Worthing funeral director.

Lailah Maizi, four, said her mum Nazha was precious and added she was ‘going to take her to McDonald’s’, surrounding the message in hearts and kisses.

Fiona Murden presents flowers to Nazha Maizi, with daughter Lailah, and Sarah Marchant, with daughter Ayla

Ayla Marchant, seven, drew a colourful picture of her mum Sarah singing, complete with flowers and a buttefly.

Their Mothering Sunday messages were chosen as the winners by Fiona Murden, from H.D. Tribe in Lyndhurst Road, in the competition she ran with Lyndhurst Infant School.

Fiona said: “An entry went to each pupil to invite them to either draw a picture of their mum or write a short message about why their mum was the best num in the world.

“Two entries were chosen as winners and the prize was for mum plus one guest to have afternoon tea at the Ardington Hotel.

“The mums were picked up from their home address on the day by limousine and when they arrived at the hotel, I presented the mums each with a bunch of flowers.

“Each mum decided to bring their daughters who had entered the competition. A lovely afternoon was had by all.”