Worthing murder probe into former jockey’s death two years ago is ‘continuing’

An investigation into the murder of a man at his home in West Worthing two years ago is continuing, police have confirmed.

Stephen Frith, 58, was found dead in his flat in Tarring Road, West Worthing just before 5.30pm on October 27, 2017, police said.

He had sustained serious injuries consistent with a physical assault, according to police.

Three people who were arrested by police on suspicion of murder on April 11, 2019, have been released under investigation, a spokesman confirmed.

They are a 20-year-old man and two women aged 23 and 49.

A 39-year-old man, also arrested at the time, is no longer being treated as a suspect, confirmed police.

In an emotional appeal issued last year, Stephen’s father Ian Frith described his son, a former jockey, as a ‘gentle’ man.

Anyone with information about his murder is asked to report online or call 101 quoting Operation Clyde.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

