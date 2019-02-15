Worthing musician releases song about his experience of homelessness

A Worthing musician who has experienced homelessness has released his first single through record label Host Recordings.

Up until six months ago, Chris Lawson had never written a song.

Chris Lawson recording in the studio

His new single My Facts, which is released on Saturday, features Chris singing passionately about his life and experiences of being homeless.

Chris said: "‘Writing music has really given me some focus in life and allowed me to let off some steam and share my emotions.

Chris was referred by the charity Turning Tides to Host Recordings, a record label set up by Shoreham-based musicians David O’Connell and Nathan Marshall for people who have experienced homelessness.

David, who lived on the streets himself for a time, wanted to give homeless musicians the opportunity to write, develop and sell their own music - as well as share their experiences.

The pair have been working with musicians at Turning Tide's community hub St Clare’s for the last year.

A spokesman from Turning Tides said: "The clients have found the sessions cathartic and have thrown themselves into the opportunity to learn how to put across their feelings and tell their story through writing their own songs."

Chris’ song is Host Recordings first release.

David said: "‘Writing songs with Chris and watching him develop as a singer and songwriter has been an awe inspiring and life-affirming experience.

"He has a story to tell, he is telling it through music and we aim to make sure that he is heard."

Host Recordings will be releasing on average one song a month going forward.

Chris' song will be available from Saturday, February 16, on Bandcamp, Spotify and itunes.

