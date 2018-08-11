Worthing NCS team raises money to help veterans

Care for Veterans was the charity of choice for one group of teenagers on the National Citizen Service programme.

The team of 15 to 17-year-olds from Worthing and surrounding area wanted to raise money to help veterans lead a better life.

Issy Harris, 15, explained: “We chose Care for Veterans as we felt passionately about helping our veterans with a life outside of conflict, and wanted to help the charity to continue its work towards a better life for the veterans they care for.”

The group hosted a quiz night at Worthing Leisure Centre at the end of July. It was a great success and the group has raised £370 so far.

Issy added: “Thank you to everyone who came to the quiz night to support us and helped us to raise this fantastic amount of money.”

The National Citizen Service is a four-week programme that helps young people build skills for life, while taking on new challenges and meeting new people.

Visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/quiz-night2018 to make a donation.

