Worthing party night raises thousands for cancer charities

Guests dressed to impress at an eighties-themed party night in Worthing, raising thousands of pounds for cancer support charities.

Hensby Law Ltd solicitors in Goring and Chantler Kent Investments hosted the party at The Dome, Worthing, raising £5,250 for Jo’s Cervical Cancer Trust, Ovarian Cancer Action and Breast Cancer Care.

There were 120 people from businesses and their guests in costumes ranging from Madonna and The Blues Brothers to the Super Mario Brothers and Zippy.

Live music was provided by eighties rock tribute band Iron Tyger, and party-goers danced the night away.

Rachel Horner, director and private client solicitor of Hensby Law Ltd, and Sarah Grinnell, financial adviser for Chantler Kent Investments, said: “The night was a great success. It is the second time we have hosted this event and it is very rewarding as a business to be able to help raise money for these worthwhile causes. Cancer touches many of us one way or another. The monies raised really do make a difference providing support to cancer sufferers and their families.

“A big thank you to everyone who came and supported and to everyone that generously gave their time in making the event such an enjoyable evening especially the staff at The Dome and the band, Iron Tyger. We certainly had fun.”

