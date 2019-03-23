Worthing Pavilion theatre to receive Government funding boost for restoration

Worthing’s Pavilion theatre is set to receive Government funding to revive and restore the iconic building.

Worthing Borough Council will receive £48,500 from the Government’s £337,500 Coastal Revival Fund as part of investment in the ‘Great British Coast’.

DM17838400a.jpg Worthing Pavilion. Photo by Derek Martin. SUS-170408-164508008

Communities secretary, James Brokenshire, said he was determined to support the development of coastal communities across the South East as part of preparations for ‘Brexit and beyond’.

“All of the ambitious projects receiving funding today were designed and developed by local people who know what will make the biggest difference to their areas,” he said.

“The sheer range of ideas demonstrate the potential of our coastal communities and will all create good jobs, boost growth and improve people’s lives now and in the future.”

The council recently announced plans to hand over the running of Worthing theatres and museum to an in-house trust in a bid to regenerate the town centre.

This latest investment is the third round of awards from the fund in 2018/19. It comes on top of over £180 million from both the coastal revival and coastal community funds invested in more than 350 projects so far across the UK.

Innovative businesses, historic buildings, new museums and the restoration of much-loved coastal heritage sites are a few of the projects benefitting from a major injection of more than £36 million funding for coastal communities.

Coastal communities minister, Jake Berry, said: “This is an investment in the future of our coastal communities which builds on their rich heritage and huge potential.

“The world-class attractions and innovative businesses supported by the Coastal Community Fund and the Coastal Revival Fund will increase tourism, encourage investment and ensure people thrive up and down the Great British Coast.”

The Government recently announced the South East will receive at least £37 million from the new Stronger Towns Fund, a £1.6 billion investment which will enable new town deals across England, and the delivery of locally led projects creating new jobs, providing further training and boosting local growth.