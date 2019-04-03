Worthing performing arts students deliver end-of-term performance: ‘They gave me goosebumps’

Students of a Worthing performing arts school have delivered a showcase at Thomas A Becket Infant School.

On Monday, pupils of CMT Performing Arts Academy performed group and solo pieces they have been working on during the term.

Students performing at CMT Performing Arts Academy's end of term display SUS-190304-113305001

CMT’s owner and teacher, Charlotte Tyler, said the 13 to 19-year-olds had been working on performing with ‘internal, real emotion’, to create emotional truth behind movement, acting and singing.

“It is sometimes difficult to evoke real emotion at a young age but we have focused on capturing memories and experiences to create an real reality of emotion,” said Charlotte.

“I am very proud of all of my students and how they performed so professionally and support each other always. They gave me goosebumps and a feeling of pure happiness, pride and joy.

“All their hard work and love for performing was so evident and I couldn’t have asked for a more amazing end of term performance.”

The opening group piece was physical theatre performed to classical music called Trapped, that worked on external actions of emotion and feeling.

The display concluded with a group of monologues on loneliness, written by the pupils, called Alone.

Students were asked to recall a past experience of feeling lonely or alone, leading into the song You Will Be Found from the musical Dear Evan Hansen.