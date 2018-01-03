Worthing Pier reopens after Storm Eleanor whips up 60mph winds

Worthing Pier has now reopened after Storm Eleanor battered the coast with 60mph winds earlier today.

The pier was closed this morning until after high water at around lunchtime, when an examination was carried out to see if it could be opened again.

The landing stage remains closed for safety reasons, to make sure all the plates there are secure, and a Worthing Borough Council spokesman warned people to take care along the shoreline and to avoid the waves.

Speaking this morning ahead of the high tide, Graham Cherrett, foreshore inspector, said: “The sea is still quite rough and we are two hours away from high water, with an expected surge of about 0.6m measured in Newhaven, so we should get a little bit here but not too much. The surge should put our 6.6m tide to about 7m, so it should be quite a high one.

“The highest speed of the wind we have had off the weather station at the end of the pier is roughly 55knots which is just over 62mph.

“We are not expecting too much of a problem down here; if we do it will be overtopping, which is where the waves come over the top of the shingle and then drains away, which means our defences are working properly.”

Storm Eleanor began barraging the coast yesterday, with weather warnings in place up and down the country. In East Sussex, the storm felled trees and led to high storm surges.