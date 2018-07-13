Worthing pier to get extra bollards

Extra bollards are to be installed around Worthing pier next week to prevent cars parking on the promenade.

Thirty-two bollards are being installed either side of the pier entrance in a move which Worthing Borough Council says will improve safety for pedestrians and cyclists.

There are also plans to install more bicycle stands to promote cycling in a safe space.

The council said work is expected to last about a week and that there would be no disruption to traffic.

A spokesman for the council said: “We are tidying up the pier area and creating a safe environment for cyclists and pedestrians.

“Cars parking there have always been unauthorised and now this will stop the practice completely.

“The space for walking and cycling and the overall vista towards the pier and the sea will be dramatically improved.”