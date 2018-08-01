Worthing planning committee rejects plans for Lyndhurst Road flats

Plans for a block of flats on the corner of Lyndhurst Road and Farncombe Road, Worthing, have been unanimously rejected by the borough council’s planning committee.

A final decision on the proposed 30 flats, to be limited to residents over 55 years old, was deferred in March amid concerns over the design.

Revised plans were submitted in June but councillors and residents were concerned that issues had not been sufficiently addressed by the developer, Roffey Homes.

Speaking against the plans, chairman of the Worthing Society, Susan Belton, said the building was out of step with the Farncombe Road conservation area and the surrounding Victorian villas.

Scott O’Connell, also speaking against the proposal, said: “It is a huge disappointment that this is the best design an award-winning architect could come up with in a conservation area.”

The managing director of Roffey Homes, Ben Cheal, said he felt let down by a lack of feedback during the amendment process and was frustrated that the amendments had not been accepted.

Mr Cheal also suggested the building would improve the conservation area.

Debate between councillors centred around the ‘overbearing’ nature of the design and potential impact on the conservation area.

Councillor Jim Deen said: “The elegance and atmosphere of the area is important to our town in reflecting our future and reflecting our past. This building has no relationship with the Victorian villas.”

Mr Deen also lamented the lack of affordable housing and said the committee should be pushing developers to reach the council’s 30 per cent affordable housing target.

