Worthing Pride will be screening a film to help put on the inaugural event.

Sponsored by The Cow Shed Bar & Grill, Pride will be screened on Tuesday, June 19 at the Dome Cinema.

All proceeds will help put on the pride event on July 14. Pride is based on a true story of gay activists who raised money to help families affected by the British miners’ strike in 1984.

Tickets can be purchased via worthingpride.co.uk.

