Worthing Pride is back for 2019: who will be performing and when will it take place?

Organisers of Worthing Pride said they are hoping to replicate the success of last year at the launch of the second event.

At the Cow and Oak in Brighton Road, Worthing, last night, pride founder Josie Kelly said that this year's event would take place on Saturday, July 13.

Worthing Pride last year was a big success

The format of the event will remain unchanged, with a parade along Worthing promenade beginning at 12pm and ending at Beach House Park near the Splashpoint Leisure Centre in Brighton Road, Worthing. Here, the main event will take place from 1pm to 10pm.

Last year, thousands of people lined the streets for the parade and the main event almost reached capacity. 4,000 people bought tickets, smashing organisers' expectations of 1,000.

Josie said: "It was exactly how we wanted it to be, with a family, chilled out vibe. We are so pleased about the way that Worthing embraced Worthing Pride."

The main event will be hosted again by drag queen Spice and headlined by Magic Queen, which describes itself as one of the most 'energetic' Queen tribute acts.

Richard Hadfield, who won Britain's Got Talent as part of singing group Collabro, will also be gracing the stage.

Other acts include drag queens Cherry Liquor, Mary Hinge, Davina Sparkle and Dave Lynn, singers Miss Disney and Jason Lee - who will be returning for her second year - soul funk duo Heart & Soul, DJ Patch and Sam Solace, who has sung on some Clubland albums.

Stage manager Claire Fuller said she was excited about the 'amazing' line-up, which followed in the vein of last year's event. She said: "The acts I picked last year really hit the nail on the head, especially with the mixture of age groups.

"We are trying to appeal to older and younger people at the same time; it has to be a bit of everything for everyone."

Pride organisers Andy Kelly and James Spencer, Claire Sparrow and Paul Mant, founders of HOPE Charity Project, stage manager Claire Fuller and Keira Thomas from Greater Brighton Metropolitan College

The theme of this year's event will commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall riots in New York, which was a catalyst of the gay rights movement.

Pride organiser James Spencer said that the main improvements for this year would be including more bars, a better queuing system and setting up stations where tickets can be swapped for wristbands in Steyne Gardens and along the promenade as well as outside Beach House Park, to quicken the flow of people into the park.

The committee has also been in talks with Flowers 4 in Oxford Road, near Worthing railway station, for them to make a rainbow floral archway which revellers can pose for photos with in the park.

This comes as Worthing Pride won the Sunny Worthing award for best event, which organisers said they were very proud of.

Worthing Pride will be raising money for the HOPE Charity Project, a Horsham-based charity run by a couple from Worthing who help children affected by mental health issues and their families.

Tickets for this year's event go on sale on Monday. Visit the Worthing Pride website to buy one.