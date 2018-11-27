Worthing pub quiz enthusiasts encouraged to sign up for NHS Christmas fundraiser

Pub quiz enthusiasts are being encouraged to sign up to a Christmas trivia test to raise money for mental health support services.

Heads On, Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust’s charity, is looking for teams of four to six people to sign up to battle it out on Friday (November 30).

Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust provides specialist mental health and learning disability care to people of all ages in Sussex, in their homes and in hospitals.

People can either sign up to the quiz as a whole team of six or individually, by agreeing a team name and making sure everyone uses it when they sign up. If teams are not full, groups can join up on the night.

Doors to St Mary’s Church Hall in Ilex Way, Goring, will open at 7pm for a 7.30pm start. Entry is £5 per person or £25 for a team ticket of six people.

Sarah Walker, fundraising officer for Heads On, said: “We want as many teams as possible to sign up and get involved and show their support for their local mental health services.

“Last year 16 teams battled it out to raise £1,000, come along and help us beat this total in 2018. There will be rounds on everything from music and movies to trivia and tinsel, with a cash bar and fantastic prizes up for grabs it is a night not to be missed.”

To find out more and book tickets, visit www.headsoncharity.org, contact headsoncharity@sussexpartnership.nhs.uk or phone 07469 351 456.

