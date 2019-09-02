Worthing public defibrillator stolen from outside bingo hall in ‘despicable act’

A public defibrillator has been stolen from outside a bingo hall in Worthing.

It is believed the defibrillator was stolen from Rowlands Road at some point between Wednesday, August 7, and Wednesday, August 14, according to Worthing’s Neighbourhood Watch newsletter.

Rowlands Road, Worthing. Photo: Google Street View

A Neighbourhood Watch spokesman said police enquiries were ongoing and asked anyone with information to report it to police.

“This despicable act could so easily put lives at risk and I urge anyone with any information to come forward,” the spokesman said.

