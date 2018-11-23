Worthing pupil approached by stranger in car while walking to primary school

A school in Worthing has warned parents to stay vigilant after a pupil was approached by a stranger in a car this morning.

At 11.45am this morning, an email was sent out to parents of pupils attending Elm Grove Primary School in Elm Grove, Worthing, which has been shared on social media.

According to the email, a child was approached by a stranger in a car in Reigate Road on their way to school this morning.

The child continued to school, and told teachers what had happened straight away.

According to the email, the child is safe and their parents have been informed.

The incident was reported to Sussex Police, which advised that the email be sent out to parents.

The email said that teachers would be talking to pupils about keeping them safe using a new programme called Clever Never Goes, designed to replace the 'stranger danger' model which the programme's website said instills fear and mistrust in children.

For more details about the programme and how it could help your child, go to http://clevernevergoes.org/.

The staff member who sent the email to parents confirmed the incident happened to the Herald, but would not comment further.

Sussex Police has been approached for more details.