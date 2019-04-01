Worthing pupils campaign to prevent poor parking outside school

Safety-conscious pupils concerned with poor and potentially dangerous parking around Lyndhurst Infant School have taken matters into their own hands.

The Eco-Warriors group at the school in Lyndhurst Road, Worthing, decided to design a banner at one of their meetings.

Pupils from Lyndhurst Infant School with the banner they designed to make sure people park safely

The idea came after parents and carers complained about parking in the school vicinity, so the group decided to encourage the public to ‘think child, park safe’.

Barby Huntingford, school governor for the Eco-Warriors, said: “We regularly request safer driving and parking by our community in newsletters and via social media however I am sad to say it still continues.

“The Eco-Warriors came up with this idea to raise awareness. They designed the banner themselves and we were fortunate that Russell Ponsford Estate Agents sponsored us.”

