Worthing pupils create First World War recycled artwork to display in town hall

Pupils from Durrington Junior School presented Worthing’s mayor, Paul Baker, with artwork to mark the centenary of the end of the First World War.

The poppy-inspired piece was created by children from the year-three recycled art club and is made entirely from bottle tops, with a sunset design symbolising the closing of the centenary commemorations.

The artwork was created entirely from bottle tops and is on display in the town hall

Mr Baker said: “I am really passionate about young children engaging with the act of remembrance, as I think it is so important that we all learn from history. It is a lovely way of marking Remembrance Sunday and I would love to see more schools do the same.”

The artwork and poppy wreath are displayed in the foyer of Worthing Town Hall alongside the books of remembrance, where the school has displayed poppy wreaths since 2014.

Kasia Watson, year-three teacher who runs the recycled art club, said: “We wanted to mark the final year of the centenary with something extraordinary, in addition to the usual poppy wreath.

“The art club children studied photographs of poppy fields before planning the design and they decided that the sunset would symbolise the closing of the centenary commemorations very well.”

The recycled art is planned to stay on display at the town hall until November 11, 2019.

