Worthing resident donates gift box to Guild Care resident who will be alone at Christmas

A Worthing resident made a special effort to spread Christmas cheer to a lonely older person by donating a gift to Guild Care.

Jodie Hoskins decided she wanted to do something after watching a video online of an elderly man who was all alone at Christmas.

Julie Greenhalf, Registered Manager, Linfield House, Jodie and her daughter Hazel, and Cat Walsh, Head of Customer Services at Guild Care.

She said: “The video really pulled on my heartstrings, no one should be alone at Christmas.

“I decided to get in touch with Guild Care as I knew it has a number of care homes in Worthing, and I wanted to do a special Christmas box for someone who does not have any family.”

After creating the special gift, Jodie gave it to Linfield House in Wykeham Road, for a resident to enjoy on Christmas Day.

Julie Greenhalf, registered manager of Linfield House, said: “This really is such a thoughtful idea. The box will be given to Edna, who is 95. She never got married and now does not have any family left.

“At Linfield House we make sure everyone gets a present on Christmas Day, but this extra gift to Edna will mean such a lot to her. We really are very grateful to Jodie and Hazel.”

Next year Jodie plans to set up a Facebook page where people can donate gifts to older people without family who live at one of Guild Care’s three care homes.

