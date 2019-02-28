Worthing residential home reveals nostalgic new addition

Residents of a Worthing residential home are celebrating the opening of a new 1930s-inspired theatre room.

Parkside Lodge, in Wykeham Road, raised money for the Parkside Plaza cinema room with a garden fête two years ago after residents voted for a room that would remind them of going to the theatre in their younger years.

Residents enjoying the theatre room. Pic: Steve Robards

The new addition was revealed to the residents for the first time on Friday by deputy mayor Hazel Thorpe.

Care home manager Hannah Wadey said: “We are all very excited to see the room in action and being enjoyed by the residents. There is a real buzz within the home at the moment and the residents are discussing which movies they would like to see.”

The room allows residents to benefit from reminiscence therapy, which helps dementia sufferers to improve their memories.

More news:

Residents enjoying the theatre room. Pic: Steve Robards

‘It’s bigger than all of us’: Worthing town centre’s hidden gem receives the recognition it deserves

Mystery as missing Lancing picnic table spotted floating at sea in Worthing

A280 Angmering fatal collision: police keen to identify two people