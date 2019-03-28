Worthing residents challenged to run their first mile for Independent Age

A new fundraising event is launching to help Worthing residents run, walk or jog a mile for the first time, or get back into exercise after a break.

Independent Age, the older people’s charity, is launching Run the One to help support more older people.

Chris Carter will be helping people train for Run The One

The charity has recruited trainer Chris Carter to lead small groups of participants who are not used to running.

In weekly classes over the course of eight to 12 weeks, she will train them to be able to complete one mile at a celebratory event in the summer. It will also be an opportunity for participants to meet new people living nearby.

The first session for each participant is free, but after that money will be raised through a small payment for each training session, and through fundraising in the run up to the event.

Chris said: “When I first heard about Run the One, I could not wait to get involved. I believe that physical activity is guaranteed to lift your mood, boost your energy and take care of mind, body and soul, and there is no better place to start than running. Running is inexpensive, you can take it at your own pace, and it is great fun, especially when you’re in a group.

“I am really looking forward to meeting as many of my fellow Worthing residents as possible, and helping them run a mile while raising money for a great cause.”

Independent Age is an older people’s charity that provides regular friendly contact, a strong campaigning voice and free, impartial advice on the issues that matter to older people such as care and support, money and benefits, health and mobility.

The money raised from Run the One will go towards Independent Age’s advice and friendship services and will help the charity speak up for those who are lonely, vulnerable or in need of help.

Sign up for Independent Age’s Run The One at independentage.org/Runtheone