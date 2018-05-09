Worthing rooftop beehive scheme one step closer to reality

Organisers behind a fundraising campaign to launch a beehive scheme in Worthing are buzzing after reaching their target.

The social enterprise We Are FoodPioneers raised more than £8,000 to start the Worthing Honey Collective, the town’s first community beehive project.

Director of FoodPioneers Anne Thwaites said: “We are excited to work with South Downs Leisure, Beach House Cafe, the Proto Restaurant Group, Worthing Borough Council and the Worthing TCI (Town Centre Initiative) to help us build momentum for this fantastic new venture, also providing us with roof spaces to house the bees.”

The goal is for people of all ages to be able to harvest unique wild seafront rooftop honey. For invested supporters and businesses they can also adopt their own hive, and support the long term sustainability of a beekeeping training scheme for residents.

With support from UnLtd, a national organisation which support social entrepreneurs, the scheme will include an outreach programme working with schools in Worthing to enable children to learn all about keeping bees.

Wildflower planting schemes in public parks and back gardens are also part of this project. Anne said the scheme will turn Worthing into one of the most bee friendly towns along the south coast.