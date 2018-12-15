Worthing runners support St Barnabas House hospice

Members of a female running club in Worthing celebrated its fifth birthday with a charity raffle for St Barnabas House hospice.

Foxy Ladies Running Club started in 2013 as a Thursday morning social run group with just seven members and it has grown to more than 120 regular runners.

Julia Griggs, leader of Foxy Ladies Running Club

Group leader Julia Griggs organised a charity raffle in memory of her friend who passed away earlier this year, raising £1,500 for the hospice.

All prizes were donated or secured by members of the club, including haircuts, pamper baskets, a signed Brighton and Hove Albion shirt, a free day of childcare, personal training sessions and a slow cooker among many others.

Julia originally ran the London Marathon after training alone when her children were at pre-school and now runs more than 20 miles a week and takes five Foxy sessions.

