Worthing's Banksy? Graffiti portraits of town icons appear by mystery artist

Graffiti portraits of Worthing icons have sprung up across the town by a mystery artist.

In the vein of Banksy, the artist is only known as Horace. Regarding his works, he said: "It’s about promoting Worthing as the creative place it is and to encourage creativity and eccentricity in all its forms. I thought people would like it, think it's funny, or it get people talking about the town, which is even better. You should be proud of where you're from; Worthing isn’t just a Brighton backwater, the town is unique and great in its own right." You can follow him on Instagram at @HoraceArt.

1. Oscar Wilde In 1894, Oscar Wilde spent a summer in Worthing, during which time he wrote The Importance of Being Ernest, one of his most enduring works.

2. Kenny Tutt The bank manager from Worthing was crowned the champion of TV cooking show MasterChef last year, and will be opening his own restaurant in Warwick Street in May.

3. Simon Mayo The creative twist on the BBC Radio 2 DJ's name combines an image of the character Simon from The Inbetweeners TV show and a jar of mayonnaise. Simon Mayo went to Worthing High School.

4. Gwendoline Christie The 40-year-old actress and model is best known for playing Brienne of Tarth in Game of Thrones and Captain Phasma in Star Wars. She was born in Worthing.

