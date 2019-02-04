Worthing’s closed pubs – see what happened to town’s lost watering holes
Worthing has seen many pubs come and go over the decades, with recent years seeing a number call last orders for the final time.
Here, we take a look at some of those that have shut their doors and see what became of the once-loved locals.
The Clifton Arms, on the corner of Clifton Road and Tarring Road, Worthing, was borded up for months before a planning application was submitted, in 2011
Google
Plans to conver the Clifton Arms, pictured last year, into flats and shops were submitted to Worthing Borough Council in May, 2011
Google
The Dolphin, in Dominion Road, Worthing, shut its doors for good in 2014
Google
The Dolphin was later converted into a Tesco Express
Google
View more