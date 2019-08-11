Worthing's 'hazardous material': Echoes of 2017 as Sussex remembers Birling Gap gas cloud

When Worthing seafront was evacuated yesterday afternoon (August 11) after reports of stinging eyes and vomiting, it bore all the hallmarks of a similar incident from the not so distant past.

On August 27, 2017, bank holiday revellers enjoying the beach at Birling Gap near Eastbourne were suddenly hit by a toxic gas cloud, causing vomiting, burning throats, streaming eyes and some to have difficulty breathing.

The area was evacuated and more than 150 people hospitalised, causing a major incident to be declared at Eastbourne's District General Hospital with a treatment tent set up outside the building.

Witnesses reported seeing a pale yellow mist, with smells ranging from chlorine to rotten eggs.

The exact cause of the cloud was never discovered, despite a Government report being released in February 2018. A year later, specialist equipment brought hope that the mystery could finally be solved, but a conclusion has yet to be reached.

Read more about the Birling Gap incident here: Birling Gap toxic haze: What we know one year on

At around noon yesterday in Worthing, almost two weeks away from the anniversary of the Birling Gap cloud, the pier and seafront were evacuated as beach goers reported stinging eyes and vomiting.

As the news broke, commenters on the Herald page quickly began posting links to the Birling Gap incident and theories as to the cause of the toxicity.

Jai Jones commented: 'The chlorine cloud again!' and Mark Windsor posted a link to the Wikipedia page of the incident.

On the Littlehampton Gazette's page, Damian Halpin said: "The rogue chlorine cloud again, that did the same in Eastbourne a few years ago."

The news was shared on the Herald's sister title, the Eastbourne Herald and Gazette, and commenters again drew comparisons with 2017.

But there are several differences between the two incidents. At Birling Gap, a cloud was clearly visible and the effects were significantly more serious. Only two people were reported to have been sent to hospital in Worthing - 150 were hospitalised in 2017.

In Worthing yesterday there was no cloud and no tangible cause for the discomfort. In fact some vendors on the seafront were not even aware anything had been going on, despite a two-mile cordon being placed along the beach.

Last year the Department for Environment, Farming and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) released a report into the Birling Gap cloud which, although inconclusive, speculated the most likely cause of the haze was a ship or its cargo in the Channel. It said, 'unless further information is obtained, it may never be possible to identify the precise source of the release'.

Similar theories have been suggested for the Worthing incident on social media, plus a few references to fallen 'chemtrails' - a conspiracy theory that suggests vapour trails in the sky are in fact chemical agents used to modify the weather, psychologically control the population and other nefarious practices.

But the investigation continues into Worthing's incident and Sussex Police's initial allusion towards 'hazardous material' is the only official speculation made so far.