Worthing’s Masterchef champion Kenny congratulated by mayor

Masterchef champion Kenny Tutt was the toast of the town after the Worthing resident was invited to a special civic reception by the mayor.

The dad-of-two shot to fame when more than five million viewers tuned in to watch him win BBC One’s flagship cookery programme.

In taking the crown, bank manager Kenny out-cooked more than 25,000 competitors – and to thank him for putting the town on the map, Kenny and his family were invited into the mayor’s parlour for a special civic ceremony.

Mayor of Worthing Alex Harman also took the opportunity to present the 36-year-old with a framed certificate and other civic gifts.

Kenny, who has lived in the town for nearly 20 years, said: “I absolutely love the town. I think it’s brilliant and lot of the inspiration for Masterchef came from living beside the sea.

“It has been incredible meeting the mayor and learn about the history of the town and town hall.

Masterchef champion Kenny Tutt with Worthing mayor Alex Harman

“Being able to represent the town on the show was just another feather in Worthing’s cap.”

Speaking afterwards, councillor Harman said: “As a borough, we are extremely proud of what Kenny has achieved so it was a pleasure to invite him and his family into the parlour for a special reception.

“He has really helped put Worthing on the map and this reception is a small way of saying thank you to him.”

In sharing a few stories about his time on the show, Kenny and his wife Lucy revealed they watched the final on an iPhone on the train after an appearance on BBC’s The One Show.

Kenny Tutt MasterChef 2018 champion. PPP-180418-154715006

Since lifting the crown, he has appeared at a number of food festival and cookery events.