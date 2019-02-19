Worthing school creates mosaic celebrating pupils after winning Facebook competition

Pupils at a Worthing school have been working together on an artistic mosaic project to celebrate all the children who go there.

More than 300 pupils attend Whytemead Primary School in Dominion Road, and each of the children is going to create their own unique tile to add to a celebration wall.

All the children at Whytemead Primary School in Worthing are creating a mosaic after winning a draw by Artful Pottery

Following support from parents in a Facebook competition run across West Sussex by Art-ful Pottery Café, in Rowlands Road, Worthing, the school won a draw and were chosen to take on the creative project.

Nina Reid, owner of Art-ful Pottery, said: “We wanted to give something back to the community. It is nice to do something like this for schools for free. I have realised this is the way to help schools, as there is not enough funding for different types of art.”

In weekly sessions, each class has been visited by Nina. She paints their hands and prints them on to a tile, which is then taken away and fired to seal in the design for the mosaic.

Becky Gough, art co-ordinator at the school, said: “We do try to have projects that the whole school can get involved with.

Each child has their hand painted and printed onto a tile

“We were lucky enough to win the draw because so many of our supportive parents had put our name down.

“We were really chuffed because we have a very supportive base of parents, we felt really grateful. The children have loved having an individual part of it, and it will be a really nice symbol of the school.”

When all the handprints have been completed, the school will be displaying them as a huge permanent mosaic to represent and celebrate the school community, so all visitors to the premises will be able to enjoy it.

Pupils in reception classes will be able to see the mosaic for their next six years at the school and staff hope one day they can bring their own children to show them.

Some of the tiles before being sent off to be fired

