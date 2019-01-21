Worthing school will bag a share of Tesco funds

A Worthing school has been chosen to receive a cash boost from the Tesco Bags of Help initiative.

Bohunt School, in Broadwater Road, is one of three groups in the region shortlisted to receive money and shoppers are now invited to vote in Tesco stores for who should get the top grant.

Tesco teamed up with Groundwork to launch its community funding scheme, which sees grants of £4,000, £2,000 and £1,000 awarded to community projects, using money raised from carrier bag sales in stores.

Bohunt is hoping to use the money to purchase equipment for students working towards the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award.

The school launched the award for the first time in September 2017, when 50 students took part.

Many of the students had never camped outside or even walked in the area and for many, the purchase of equipment was a significant barrier to them even considering taking part.

Adam Whitehead, head teacher, said: “Bohunt Worthing is a fantastic school. Our results are the highest ever, our Ofsted grade is good across the board, we are offering new opportunities such as the Duke of Edinburgh Award and our site is constantly being improved.

“We are really grateful to Tesco for helping us with our journey to outstanding by giving us this opportunity to support us in purchasing outdoor kit for our most disadvantaged students so that we can give them outdoors opportunities and experiences.

“I hope that people head out and vote for us so that we can create something for the school and community that is extraordinary.”

Voting is open in all Tesco stores in the area until February 28 and customers will cast their vote using a token given to them at the check-out in store each time they shop.

Tesco’s Bags of Help project has already delivered more than £63million to more than 20,000 projects across Britain. Every other month, when votes are collected, three groups in each of Tesco’s regions will be awarded funding.

Alec Brown, head of community at Tesco, said: “Bags of Help has been a fantastic success and we’ve been overwhelmed by the response from customers. It is such a special scheme because it is local people who decide how the money will be spent in their community. There are some fantastic projects on the shortlists and we can’t wait to see these come to life in hundreds of communities.”

Funding is available to community groups and charities looking to fund projects that bring benefits to communities. Anyone can nominate a project and organisations can apply online. To find out more visit www.tesco.com/bagsofhelp.

-----

Delighted Sussex students meet award-winning author Simon James Green

Worthing students explore contemporary dance at Chichester University

Worthing’s Thomas A Becket Junior School celebrates successful Ofsted