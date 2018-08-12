Worthing Scout chosen for World Scout Jamboree leadership team

A Worthing Scout has been selected to represent the UK as part of a team delivering the World Scout Jamboree in West Virginia next summer.

Harvey Cranford, 19, will work with Scouts from nearly every country in the world to share life skills and deliver this life-changing event for more than 40,000 young people.

Harvey, a leader at 8th Worthing Sea Scout Group, said: “I couldn’t make the last World Scout Jamboree due to exams and education, so I made sure that I will get to visit my first World Scout Jamboree this time. I can’t wait to get involved and learn new skills.”

See more: Worthing trio chosen to represent UK at European Scouting event

Held every four years, the World Scout Jamboree gives young people the opporunity to experience international cultures and celebrate the Scouting principle, to create a better world.

Chief Scout Bear Grylls said: “Congratulations to Harvey Cranford and all the other UK volunteers who have been selected to support Scouts at the World Scout Jamboree in West Virginia, USA.

“While lots of people know that Scouting helps young people learn the skills they need for life they often don’t realise that adult volunteers learn just as much as our young members.

“The jamboree is a great example of this. Over the course of the jamboree, our volunteers will be able to meet people from around the world, take part in amazing adventures and experiences, learn new skills and be challenged to think about global issues in a new light.

“I wish Harvey all the best and I know they are going to have an amazing time over the next few years.”

The 24th World Scout Jamboree will be hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico Scouting Associations, and will take place between July and August 2019. They aim is to focus on the cultures of the new world.

The team chosen by UK Scouting has been brought together from across the country and these adult volunteers will not only make the event possible, they will also pick up important skills for life.

The team will help deliver all aspects of the event, such as world-leading activities, awe-inspiring staged events and the mass catering.

-----

Still doing the splits at 77 - Littlehampton man on staying as supple as a 25-year-old

How Queen Victoria is linked with Broadwater and Worthing Cemetery

Have we got moos for you - cows invade Worthing United football pitch