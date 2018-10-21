Worthing Seafront 10k is a sunny success

Hundreds of runners took to Worthing seafront to take part in the 10k today (October 21).

The weather was glorious as participants joined the event which started at 11am outside Coast Cafe des Artistes, Beach Parade.

Photo by Eddie Mitchell

The fast and accurately measured course travelled towards Goring Green and returned to Worthing Theatre.

All finishers will take home a medal and t-shirt, the top three men and women will all take home a winner's trophy.

The event is organised by MCC Productions in association with Discover Worthing.

The course records are held by Hywel Davies (mens) in 36 minutes and 14 seconds in 2012, and Kate Wright (womens) in 39 minutes and 24 seconds back in 2011.

Photos and video by Eddie Mitchell.