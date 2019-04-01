Worthing students clean up Palatine Park to raise thousands for Ghana trip

A team of litter picking students are on a mission to raise thousands before a trip to help people in Ghana.

Every two years, students from Davison High School in Worthing are able to apply to be part of a trip to Ghana, and each of the group needs to raise £2,500.

Millie Patel, Anna Owen, Olivia Heap, Maisie Ridpath and Ella Dallimore picking litter to raise money for their Ghana trip

Students Millie Patel, Anna Owen, Olivia Heap, Maisie Ridpath, Juliette Curran and Ella Dallimore have been preparing for the trip by cleaning up Palatine Park.

The girls will be off to Ghana for just under two weeks in July, helping to build a school and construct a washing station.

Anna, 15, said: “I thought it would be a really great opportunity to help, as well as seeing more of the world and that it is not easy for everyone.

“If I can help in any way that would be great, I am really looking forward to it and really excited.”

Anna has successfully raised the £2,500 by hosting a curry night and a quiz night as well as car washing, babysitting and gardening.

The group decided to clean up Palatine Park after the football club held the quiz night for free, to benefit the club and the community.

Gail Owen, Anna’s mum, said: “It is nice for people to see that youngsters are not always causing a nuisance and on their PlayStations every day.

“It is going to be hard work in Ghana, it is not going to be hotels and luxury accommodation.”

