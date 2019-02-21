Worthing students develop new skills on ski trip to Austria

Worthing students took to the slopes in one of the largest ski networks in Europe on a recent trip to Austria.

Led by Worthing College sports teacher Chris Turner, the trip saw 43 students spend a week skiing, staying in Flachau, a village in the district of St. Johann in Pongau in the Austrian state of Salzburg.

The Worthing College and East Sussex College students during their recent ski trip to Austria

Its numerous skiing facilities are part of the Ski Amadé network, which is one of the largest in Europe.

Chris, who organised the trip through family-run travel business Snowstyle, believes passionately that this type of experience is about expanding student’s horizons outside of the classroom.

Chris said: “Trips like this help to develop life skills, it teaches a young person about taking responsibility for themselves and others, particularly from a health and safety perspective, how to work as a team and how important communication is in everyday life especially when dealing with a range of people, many of whom they had not met before.”

The students, including some from East Sussex College, had six days of ski tuition in near-perfect snow conditions.

Every single student who went, whether a beginner or an intermediate on the slopes, said they improved immensely over the week and the whole experience far exceeded their expectations.

Harry James summed up the students’ feelings when he said: “This was a life changing experience, this has transformed my college experience and I have made so many amazing new friends. I cannot thank Chris enough for making this happen.”

Paul Riley, principal of Worthing College, said: “This type of enrichment opportunity for students relies on a teacher like Chris Turner who is dedicated to adding value to a student’s college experience. It is not just in the planning and marketing of the trip but in giving up his own time, taking on the responsibility that goes with taking 43 students overseas.

“I want to personally thank Chris and Tina Price, our sports academy manager, for leading this overwhelmingly successful and memorable trip for our students.”

