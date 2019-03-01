Worthing students inspired by talk from Teenage Cancer Trust chairman

Students at Worthing High School were encouraged to succeed in a talk from the chairman of Teenage Cancer Trust.

David Hoare visited the South Farm Road school as part of the national Speakers for Schools programme, addressing 80 students from years seven, eight and ten.

The theme of David’s presentation was that everybody can succeed in whatever field they want as long as they choose something they love doing.

Karen Hayler, business manager, said: “His message was that everyone can succeed, with the mantra ‘the harder I work the better I get’ was evidenced with his story of just taking up golf and the amount of practice he has to do to try and improve.”

He talked about the importance of resilience and confidence and shared his experiences of learning more when things go badly.

David also recalled the importance of good teachers at school and the impact they have had on his life and he remembered David Cooper, a teacher at his old school who inspired him to succeed in business.

The students enjoyed hearing about his personal challenges, such as hitchhiking back to the UK from Cape Town without spending any money on transport or accommodation. It took him just four months to get home and he achieved his challenge.

David told the students he started his own business at 36 years old, and also talked about his work building Teenage Cancer Trust.

David asked students to share what their current career aspirations were and gave them four tips: keep broadening your horizons, say yes to things, be prepared for it not to go well and try something else if things do not work.

