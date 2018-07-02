Worthing teenager arrested after break-in at Lindfield co-op

A 15-year-old boy from Worthing has been arrested on suspicion of burglary and theft of a pedal cycle in Lindfield, police confirmed.

Police were called to reports of a break-in at the Co-op in Lindfield on Thursday (June 28).

Two boxes of lager were stolen from the shop and a mountain bike was stolen from the back of a property close by, police said.

A man, woman, and two boys were arrested, police said.

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “Police were called to a report of a bike theft from High Street, Lindfield, at 3am on Thursday (June 28), and then shortly afterwards to a report of a break-in at the Co-op store also in the High Street.

“Officers carried out a search and arrested a man and a woman and two boys in connection with the incident.

“A 15-year-old boy from Worthing was arrested on suspicion of burglary and theft of a pedal cycle and a 16-year-old boy from Albourne was detained on suspicion of burglary.

“An 18-year-old man from Lindfield was detained on suspicion of burglary, theft of a pedal cycle and possession of cannabis.

“A woman, aged 18, from Billingshurst was also arrested on suspicion of burglary.

“They have all been released under investigation.”