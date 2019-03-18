Worthing town centre road reopened after incident at car park

A road in Worthing town centre has been reopened by police following an incident at a car park.

Officers were called to Chatsworth Road at 3.10pm following a report of a woman in 'a distressed state' at the High Street multi-storey car park, according to police.

The road was closed by police while officers spoke to the woman.

At 4pm she was taken to safety, police confirmed.

The road has now been reopened.

