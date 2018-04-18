Worthing town-centre road to be shut for five days

A section of road in Worthing town centre is to be closed to traffic for essential repair work.

West Sussex Council Council has said South Street will be shut between Chapel Road and Montague Street, with work expected to take up to five days, subject to factors such as severe weather.

Bus companies have been informed and will not be using this section of road but will utilise other, nearby bus stops instead. A West Sussex Highways spokesperson said: “Most businesses have deliveries via a back-access route, so we are not anticipating any significant issues. Pedestrian access will be maintained at all times, although there will be safety barriers where work is taking place, for the protection of the public and workforce.

“We apologise in advance but these are essential works and we will do all we can to minimise any inconvenience.”