Worthing town centre sushi bar to open this afternoon

A new sushi bar in the town centre will be opening its doors this afternoon.

Issa Sushi in South Street, Worthing, will be welcoming customers at 3pm today after a month of refurbishments.

Crepes N Cones ice cream parlour previously occupied the site and closed on November 25.

As well as sushi dishes like sashimi, the restaurant will also serve Thai, Malaysian and Chinese curries and ramen noodles.

A restaurant spokesman said: “We take pride in serving a modern take on traditional pan-Asian and sushi cuisine. All of our dishes are well-suited for sharing; built around the idea food is a social experience to be shared together. We only use the best ingredients and our daily deliveries guarantee fresh, healthy and tasty food for reasonable prices.”

The owners have also applied to Worthing Borough Council for a license which would allow them to sell alcohol at the restaurant until 11pm from Sunday to Thursday and until midnight on Fridays and Saturdays.