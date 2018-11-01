Worthing Town Hall to host Garden of Remembrance for soldiers lost in the First World War

A touching memorial to the soldiers from Worthing who lost their lives in the First World War is being constructed in front of Worthing Town Hall.

The Garden of Remembrance will be formed of more than 650 crosses, each bearing a soldier’s name and a hand-knitted poppy.

One of the handcrafted tributes SUS-180111-104102001

The crosses will be laid out in the order the names appear on the Worthing War Memorial.

The project is one of a number of commemorations taking place across Worthing and the surrounding area to mark 100 years since the end of the First World War.

Councillor Tom Wye has been spearheading the project, supported by more than 150 volunteers and local charity Storm Ministries.

Storm has been co-ordinating volunteers in the monumental task of knitting the hundreds of poppies.

Councillor Tom Wye with some of the crosses SUS-180111-104051001

After officially opening on Monday (November 5), the Garden of Remembrance will remain in place throughout November.

Anyone who wishes to take a cross as a reminder of the centenary of Armistice Day is welcome to do so on the last day of the month.

