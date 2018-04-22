Worthing trio chosen to represent UK at European Scouting event

Three Worthing Scouts are off to the Netherlands to represent the UK at an international gathering.

The trio were chosen to be part of the UK Scout contingent for Roverway 2018, a European Scouting event taking place from July 21 to August 2.

Goring Explorer Scout Harrison Follett, 15, will join two leaders from 8th Worthing Sea Scouts Group, Samantha Briscoe, 27, and Harvey Cranford, 19, on the trip.

Harrison said: “One of things I’m most excited about is just going and having fun with new people from across the world.

“This will be my first international trip so I’m looking forward to learning about new cultures and experiencing things I wouldn’t get to anywhere else.”

The gathering of Scouts and Guides aged 16 to 22, and their leaders, will also be a first for Harvey.

He said: “This will be my first international camp and I don’t really know what to expect. I’ve watched lots of videos and read online but I just want to be able to experience it.

“I’m most looking forward to experiencing the culture, social and team work aspects of the camp.”

Samantha, who is also going to Roverway for the first time, signed up as she missed out on the World Scout Jamboree.

She said: “This will be the first time that I get to go away with my own group and it is the first Roverway I have got to go on.

“I signed up because I fancied a new experience and a new challenge. I never got to go to a jamboree, so this was the next best thing.

“I hope that I get to meet lots of people and can come back and inspire my Scouts and Explorer Scouts with my stories from the trip.”

There will be more than 300 Scouts in the UK contingent and more than 3,000 from across Europe and beyond.

Chief Scout Bear Grylls wished the UK contingent good luck and said they were heading off on the trip of a lifetime.

He added: “The diversity of people they will meet will remind us all about what the world has to offer. They will experience new cultures and make many new friends, becoming ever more tolerant and caring about others through this experience.”

The trip includes camping in an unique location, community work, riding a classic Dutch tandem bike and water activities.