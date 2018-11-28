Worthing tyre shop accident: Government agency 'makes enquiries' into what happened

An accident at a tyre-fitting shop in Worthing which left a worker with serious injuries is being looked into by a Government agency.

At least seven emergency services vehicles were at the scene of the accident, which happened just before 9am on Tuesday morning at Setyres in Tarring Road, Worthing.

Setyres in Tarring Road, Worthing, on the day of the accident

According to the ambulance service, a man was struck in the head while working, leaving him with serious head injuries.

He was sent to Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton for treatment by about 9.40am yesterday.

The Herald understands he had an operation on a cut to his head yesterday, and is being kept in hospital for a couple of days for observations.

Police said the incident had been referred to the Health and Safety Executive (HSE), a Government agency which looks into accidents in the workplace.

Today, a spokesman for HSE said: “HSE is aware of the incident and further enquiries are being made to clarify the circumstances and extent of the injuries.”

Speaking to the Herald yesterday, Stephen Cheesman, manager for Setyres in Worthing, said the circumstances around what happened are still unclear.

He sent his best wishes to the man and his family. He said: "I hope he is going to be okay."

On Facebook, the community sent wishes of support. Mary-Julia Strevens said: “Everyone in there is so great, hope whoever it is is okay.”

Teresa Scott added: “My thoughts are with the family, all the guys there are fantastic.”