Worthing woman 'pulled to the ground by her hair' by man in street attack

A Worthing woman was pulled to the ground by her hair by a man in a street attack, according to Sussex Police.

At about 9.30pm on Saturday, December 15, police said there was an altercation between a 42-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman by a parked van in Penfold Road, Worthing, in which he pulled her to the ground by her hair.

The woman sustained bruising to her arm and pain from her hair being pulled, before the man drove the van away, police said.

PC Nadine Curtis said: "We would like to hear from anyone who saw what happened, and in particular a fast food delivery driver who is reported to have been in the road at the time.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact us online or by calling 101, quoting serial 1118 of 15/12."

The 42-year-old Worthing man was arrested on suspicion of causing actual bodily harm, and after being interviewed was released on police bail until January 7 while enquiries continue, police said.